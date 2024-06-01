Russia damages 3 critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia damages 3 critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv region

Maksym Kozytskyi / Lviv OVA
Energy
Читати українською

During the massive night attack on June 1, 6 cruise missiles of the Russian Federation hit three objects of critical infrastructure in the Lviv region.

As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation in the Lviv region, 4 people were injured

According to Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv regional military administration, destruction was recorded at critical infrastructure facilities.

According to the authorities, anti-aircraft missile units, aviation and mobile fire groups of PvK Zahid destroyed 18 missiles and 6 "Shaheds" in their area of responsibility.

During the alarm, the defenders of the sky also destroyed targets over the Lviv region. Life support systems in Lviv region are working normally.

This night, units of the Zahid Air Command destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles and 4 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs over the Lviv Region. According to detailed information, as a result of a night attack by the enemy on one of the facilities of critical infrastructure in the Lviv region, unfortunately, four people were hospitalised.

Maxim Kozytskyi

Maxim Kozytskyi

Head of the Lviv OVA

Fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia after Russian strike

A fire broke out in the Vinnytsia region due to the fall of the wreckage of the downed "Shahed".

Around 02:17, explosions were heard in Vinnytsia. An air alert was announced in the region at 00:39

The information was confirmed by Serhii Borzov, the head of the Vinnytsia regional administration.

In Vinnytsia, as a result of falling debris of a downed enemy drone, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility. All services are working.

Sergey Borzov

Sergey Borzov

Head of the Vinnytsia OVA

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacks Kharkiv, leaving dozens killed and injured
State Emergency Service
Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army attacked energy facilities in five regions of Ukraine
Attack of RF

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?