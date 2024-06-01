Russia damages 3 critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv region

During the massive night attack on June 1, 6 cruise missiles of the Russian Federation hit three objects of critical infrastructure in the Lviv region.
As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation in the Lviv region, 4 people were injured
According to Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv regional military administration, destruction was recorded at critical infrastructure facilities.
According to the authorities, anti-aircraft missile units, aviation and mobile fire groups of PvK Zahid destroyed 18 missiles and 6 "Shaheds" in their area of responsibility.
During the alarm, the defenders of the sky also destroyed targets over the Lviv region. Life support systems in Lviv region are working normally.
Fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia after Russian strike
A fire broke out in the Vinnytsia region due to the fall of the wreckage of the downed "Shahed".
Around 02:17, explosions were heard in Vinnytsia. An air alert was announced in the region at 00:39
The information was confirmed by Serhii Borzov, the head of the Vinnytsia regional administration.
