Russian army attacked energy facilities in five regions of Ukraine

On May 1, Russia launched a complex missile-drone attack on energy infrastructure in 5 regions of Ukraine.

Sixth mass Russian attack on energy facilities of Ukraine in 3 months

Energy Minister of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, said that the Russians fired again at the energy infrastructure facilities of Ukraine this night.

In particular, energy facilities in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were attacked.

According to the minister, the consequences are being clarified. Energy experts are already working on their elimination.

Later, the head of the Kirovohrad regional military administration, Andriy Raykovych, confirmed that an enemy missile hit an energy infrastructure facility in the region this morning.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Ukrenergo, a Ukrainian energy company, also confirmed the attack on energy facilities of Ukraine this night.

It was noted there that since March this is the sixth massive missile and drone attack by Russia against civilian energy infrastructure.

According to Ukrenergo, there is equipment damage at energy facilities in five regions. Emergency recovery work will begin after the permission of the State Emergency Service.

In addition, DTEK, another Ukrainian energy company, said that during the shelling, two of the company's thermal power plants came under attack.

The equipment is seriously damaged. Energy workers are currently working on eliminating the consequences of the attack, DTEK added. Share

Fire broke out at critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia after Russian strike

A fire broke out in the Vinnytsia region due to the fall of the wreckage of the downed "Shahed".

Around 02:17, explosions were heard in Vinnytsia. An air alert was announced in the region at 00:39

The information was confirmed by Serhii Borzov, the head of the Vinnytsia regional military administration.

In Vinnytsia, as a result of falling debris of a downed enemy drone, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility. All services are working. Serhii Borzov Head of the Vinnytsia RMA

Previously, there were no victims.