Russia attacked two energy facilities in the Lviv region

Russian occupiers attacked the Lviv region on April 27. Energy facilities were under enemy attack.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the Lviv region

As the head of Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytsky, said, the Russians directed various types of cruise missiles and "Daggers" to the Lviv region. Air defense forces shot down three missiles.

The enemy attacked two objects of critical energy infrastructure in the Stryi and Chervonohrad districts. There were fires there, they were eliminated, but there is destruction.

Residential infrastructure and civilians were not injured.

Kozytsky noted that the life support systems of the region are working normally. There are currently no reports of emergency power outages.

In order to avoid applying hourly shutdowns, the head of the OVA called to limit the use of electrical appliances from 19:00 to 22:00. We are talking about energy-intensive devices - air conditioner, electric kettle, vacuum cleaner, boiler, heater, iron, washing machine, microwave oven, electric oven.

Russian missile attack on Ukraine on April 27

On the night of April 27, Russian invaders hit 4 thermal power plants of DTEK with missiles.

The invaders attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions. The civilian population suffered as a result of the enemy's attack.

In total, the enemy used 34 air, ground and sea-based missiles:

9 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area of Saratov Region — RF.);

9 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the Belgorod region and from the waters of the Sea of Azov);

2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from the Belgorod region — RF.)

2 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles (from Crimea);

4 Kh-47M2 "Kinjal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft (launched from the airspace of the Ryazan and Tambov regions - RF.);

8 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in order to repel the new mass attack of Russia.