Russia attacks two Ukrainian energy facilities

On the night of 18 May, Russian occupiers attacked two energy facilities in Ukraine. One of them is in the Poltava region.

Ukrainian energy company, Ukrenergo, reported that energy infrastructure facilities in the eastern and central regions of Ukraine were attacked. No one was injured in the attack.

According to energy experts, consumers were not cut off due to the night shelling. Emergency recovery works are ongoing.

The head of Poltava regional administration clarified that Russian drones damaged the energy infrastructure in one of the districts of the region.

What is known about the attack of Russian drones on Ukraine on May 18

On the night of May 18, the occupiers attacked 13 "Shahed-131/136" type UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions in Russia.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all 13 Shakhed in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As it later became known, Russian drones damaged the energy infrastructure in one of the districts of Poltava region. There were no casualties.