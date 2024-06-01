Ukrainian soldier predicts end of war

Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, deputy commander of the 47th battalion of the Magura air-defence system, in an interview with Online.UA, voiced his predictions about the end of the Russia's war against Ukraine.
End of Russian war is question of survival of Ukrainian nation
According to Oleksandr Shyrshyn, he cannot talk about how many years this war will end, because the chances are close to zero.
The military noted that Russia is a country that is many times bigger than Iran and has more resources. It is currently impossible to say how many years this war will end.
The deputy commander of the 47th "Magura" unit considers this war existential, because it is a question of survival first of all, as a nation, as a people. However, the military man noted that there is a very small percentage of people in Ukraine who understand the importance of this war.
Israel is example for Ukrainians
To the question of an Online.UA journalist, how can people be told that it is necessary to join the war somehow, Oleksandr Shyrshyn answered that it should have been done earlier.
According to the military, very tough decisions must be made, otherwise we will not improve the situation now.
The military noted that Israel at some point began to fight for its survival.
