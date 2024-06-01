Ukrainian soldier predicts end of war

Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, deputy commander of the 47th battalion of the Magura air-defence system, in an interview with Online.UA, voiced his predictions about the end of the Russia's war against Ukraine.

End of Russian war is question of survival of Ukrainian nation

According to Oleksandr Shyrshyn, he cannot talk about how many years this war will end, because the chances are close to zero.

You know, I recently started asking this question, in what year did Iran capitulate? I will tell you that in no year did he capitulate. And still continues to fight, still continues to terrorise the same Israel. The most sanctioned country. The country, which was also not there in the first ranks, is far away. Nothing, they could develop everything, nuclear weapons, develop their unmanned aerial vehicles there, other weapons. Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn Deputy commander of the 47th "Mahura" battalion

The military noted that Russia is a country that is many times bigger than Iran and has more resources. It is currently impossible to say how many years this war will end.

The deputy commander of the 47th "Magura" unit considers this war existential, because it is a question of survival first of all, as a nation, as a people. However, the military man noted that there is a very small percentage of people in Ukraine who understand the importance of this war.

Israel is example for Ukrainians

To the question of an Online.UA journalist, how can people be told that it is necessary to join the war somehow, Oleksandr Shyrshyn answered that it should have been done earlier.

According to the military, very tough decisions must be made, otherwise we will not improve the situation now.

On the one hand, yes, when you direct your efforts only to survive, they limit your worldview. And on the other hand, if society realises that there is a threat to their survival and is guided by a creative approach, this, on the contrary, can expand their worldview, broaden their horisons and lead not to decline, but to development. Israel can be an example for us, Oleksandr Shyrshyn said. Share

The military noted that Israel at some point began to fight for its survival.