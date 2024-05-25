Germany announced new military package for Ukraine

Germany has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. It includes artillery shells, Leopard 1 tanks and HIMARS MLRS.

What is included in the new package of aid to Ukraine from Germany

The full list of contents of the new package of military support from Germany is as follows:

ten LEOPARD 1 A5 main battle tanks (jointly with Denmark);

3 HIMARS rocket launcher systems;

20 shells for LEOPARD 2, MARDER and DACHS;

8,500 155 mm shells;

20 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

34 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones;

one BEAVER bridging tank with spare parts;

one DACHS armored engineering vehicle;

one Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and evacuation vehicle with spare parts;

four anti-mine tanks WISENT 1 with spare parts;

two anti-mine plows;

16 Zetros tankers;

400 LED lamps;

530 MK 556 assault rifles;

80 high-precision HLR 338 rifles with 60,000 rounds of ammunition;

111 CR 308 rifles;

1.8 million cartridges for firearms.

Germany provides support to Ukraine by supplying federal troops and industrial goods financed from federal funds.

Germany provides Ukraine with the IRIS-T air defence system

Already in May, Ukraine will receive another IRIS-T air defence system from Germany.

In addition to the Patriot systems, there is also the IRIS-T system. There are already some systems here. And now another system will arrive in May. In addition, we promised Ukraine that this year, next year and in 2026 we will supply more such systems. That is, we are consistently working on the expansion of air defence, the diplomat emphasised. Share

He also promised that support to Ukraine will develop in line with the country's needs.

As of today, official Berlin sees Kyiv's greatest need in air defence systems.