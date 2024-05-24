Germany to transfer revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Germany is ready to redirect revenues from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine in short terms.

If there is a legally possible mechanism that will allow us to manage these financial flows from frozen assets even better in the future, then we are definitely open,” the publication quotes the words of its sources in the Ministry of Finance of Germany. Share

At the same time, Reuters reports, Germany insists that it is ready to confiscate only the income from Russian sovereign assets, and not the assets themselves. According to the German Ministry of Finance, such an approach will allow compliance with the fundamental principle of sovereign inviolability of states.

It is reported that next week this issue will be discussed at the meeting of finance ministers of the "Big Seven" countries in Italy, to which Ukraine has also been invited.

US does not stop trying to strengthen support for Ukraine

Official Washington has previously done everything possible to use the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine.

Initially, a scenario was considered with direct seizure and transfer of money to Ukraine for securitization with the purpose of issuing bonds or using them to secure some form of loan.

However, some EU members, in particular France and Germany, did not support this idea, as they consider it harmful to the stability of the euro.