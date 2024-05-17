Ukraine restraining Russian troops near Pokrovske and Kurakhove, where enemy intensified attacks

The Russians also made five attempts to improve the tactical situation in the area of Vilshany, Ivanivka, Berestove and Myasozharivka in the Kupyansk sector. The enemy received a tough rebuff, and the situation is under control.
What is happening in different parts of the front
Operational information as of 1:30 p.m. 17/05/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).
Currently, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. In the Lyman, Toretsk, Huliaypole and Orikhiv sectors, the Russian occupiers have not fired since the beginning of the century.
The enemy continues to terrorise the civilian population of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, with artillery shelling of the areas around Uhroida, Myska, Iskryskivka and Popivka.
In the Kharkiv sector, an enemy attack was repelled near the village of Starytsia. The occupiers used aircraft to strike at the areas of Harbuzivka and Bilyi Kolodyaz. Our troops are equipping the occupied lines and strengthening defences in the border areas of the Kharkiv region.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made five attempts to improve the tactical situation in the area of Vilshany, Ivanivka, Berestove and Myasozharivka. The enemy received a tough rebuff, the situation is under control.
Five attacks by the occupiers were also repelled in the Seversk direction.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers launched an airstrike in the area of Chasiv Yar.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks. The hottest place is near Novooleksandrivka.
In the Kurakhove direction, the occupiers tried to break through the defences 14 times, in particular in the districts of Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, and Vodiany. Near the latter, the enemy operated with the support of attack aircraft. The situation is under control.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy has already twice tried to improve the tactical position in the Staromayorske area. There was no success, the data is being verified.
In the Dnipro sector, our troops repelled five enemy attacks near Krynky. Occupants fired from small arms there and in the vicinity of Tyahynky. No positions were lost.
Ukrainian defenders repulse the Russian invaders, keep the enemy under fire control and do everything possible to disrupt the enemy's criminal plans.
Losses of the Russian army as of May 17
The General Staff reported that the total enemy losses since the beginning of the full-scale war amounted to:
personnel — about 489,870 (+1,410) persons,
tanks — 7547 (+18) units,
armored combat vehicles — 14,552 (+14) units,
artillery systems — 12,603 (+38) units,
MRLS — 1071 (+1) units,
air defence equipment — 800 (+2) units,
aircraft — 353 (+2) units,
helicopters — 326 (+1) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10073 (+45),
cruise missiles — 2200 (+0),
ships/boats — 26 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17,104 (+56) units,
special equipment — 2062 (+7)
