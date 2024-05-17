Ukraine restraining Russian troops near Pokrovske and Kurakhove, where enemy intensified attacks

Operational information as of 1:30 p.m. 17/05/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Currently, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. In the Lyman, Toretsk, Huliaypole and Orikhiv sectors, the Russian occupiers have not fired since the beginning of the century.

The enemy continues to terrorise the civilian population of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, with artillery shelling of the areas around Uhroida, Myska, Iskryskivka and Popivka.

In the Kharkiv sector, an enemy attack was repelled near the village of Starytsia. The occupiers used aircraft to strike at the areas of Harbuzivka and Bilyi Kolodyaz. Our troops are equipping the occupied lines and strengthening defences in the border areas of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made five attempts to improve the tactical situation in the area of Vilshany, Ivanivka, Berestove and Myasozharivka. The enemy received a tough rebuff, the situation is under control.

Five attacks by the occupiers were also repelled in the Seversk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers launched an airstrike in the area of Chasiv Yar.