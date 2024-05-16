Ukrainian army eliminated over 1,500 Russians overnight

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops killed more than 1,500 Russian soldiers and officers over the past day.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total enemy losses since the beginning of the full-scale war are:

personnel - about 488,460 (+1,520) people;

tanks ‒ 7529 (+19) units;

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 14,538 (+30) units;

artillery systems – 12,565 (+27) units; MLRS – 1070 (+0) units;

anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 798 (+0) units;

aircraft – 351 (+0) units;

helicopters – 325 (+0) units;

UAV operational-tactical level – 10028 (+13);

cruise missiles ‒ 2200 (+1);

ships / boats / warships / boats ‒ 26 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) units;

vehicles and fuel tanks – 17,048 (+93) units;

special equipment / special equipment ‒ 2062 (+1);

The situation at the front as of May 16

The defence forces continue to focus their main efforts on preventing the enemy from advancing deep into our country, disrupting his task of establishing full control over Donetsk, Luhansk and part of the Kharkiv regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, units of our troops have successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the directions Pylna - Lypka, Lukyantsi - Slobozhanske, Pylna - Slobozhanske, Murom - Starytsa.

Fighting is still going on in the directions of Hlyboke - Lypka, Lukyantsi - Slobozhanske, Pylna - Slobozhanske, Murom - Starytsa, Pletenivka - Vovchansk. Loss of positions by our units was not allowed.

Ukrainian troops continue to carry out defence and stabilisation measures in Vovchansk and keep the situation there under control.

The losses of the invaders in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day amount to 95 servicemen and 27 units of weapons and military equipment. In total, since 05/10/2024, the enemy has lost 710 Russian occupiers killed and wounded in this direction, and 125 units of enemy weapons and military equipment have also been destroyed.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian units repelled 20 enemy attacks. At the same time, fighting continues in the directions of Kyslivka - Ivanivka, Kotlyarivka - Pishchane, Kuzemivka - Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defences of the Ukrainian defenders, and no positions were lost.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made five attempts to storm our positions. Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Rozdolivka and Spirne settlements. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks by the Russian invaders. Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Novy and Andriivka settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy made 18 unsuccessful attempts to attack our positions. Fighting is still ongoing in the directions of Ocheretyne - Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne - Kalynove, Arkhanhelske - Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove - Sokil.

In the Kurakhiv direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Vodyane and Pobyeda settlements. The defence forces improved the tactical position in the area of Pobyeda settlement.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy made 22 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defence of our troops. Loss of positions was not allowed, hostilities continue, the situation is under control.

According to detailed information, 140 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day. There have been no significant changes in the situation, changes in the condition and position of our troops.

At the same time, the enemy launched two missile strikes, 48 airstrikes, 255 kamikaze drone strikes and over 2,400 attacks on the positions of our troops.