Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed 11 units of Russian armored vehicles in Donetsk region — video
Ukraine
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed 11 units of Russian armored vehicles in Donetsk region — video

Ukrainian paratroopers
Source:  online.ua

The Ukrainian army used artillery, attack drones and anti-tank missile systems in response to a Russian attempted surprise attack on the positions of Mykolaiv paratroopers.

Paratroopers of the 79th Separate Airmobile Battalion hit 11 units of armored vehicles of the Russian army

Mykolaiv paratroopers in one battle destroyed 11 units of enemy armored vehicles in the Novomykhailivka area of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the public relations service of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Tavria military unit on Facebook.

Even the protective metal "bottles" on the tanks did not help from the aimed fire. A few more units of enemy ironclads were effectively blown up by mines.

After several days of licking their wounds, the enemy launched a mass attack again. At the same time, 17 units of armored vehicles were engaged by the occupiers in the Novomykhailivka area — Tavria paratroopers destroyed 11 units.

Thanks to the skill and coordinated work of our soldiers, four tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles and an armored repair and evacuation vehicle remained on the battlefield. The rest of the equipment escaped.

We will remind that the soldiers of the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade of Tavria destroyed 314 units of enemy equipment during six months of fighting in the Novomykhailivka area of the Donetsk region.

What is known about the complaints of the military of the Russian army about the “meat grinder” in the area of Chasiv Yar

Soldiers of the Russian occupation army complain about the heavy losses in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

As noted in the conversation of one of the Russian occupiers intercepted by the representatives of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), a very large number of people are being recruited in Russia for the criminal war against Ukraine, whom the Ukrainian military will eliminate in the area of Chasiv Yar.

I say that people are taken in mass and they are all disposed of in this Chasiv Yar. There is an offensive going on there. You have a frontline, so you may not see it. Right now, I say, they have put up posters everywhere with 200 "lyams" (millions) in one-time payment, benefits, the Kremlin invader says.

