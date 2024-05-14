Ukrainian army eliminated more than 1,400 Russians over 24 hours

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate the occupiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 485,430 soldiers.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army as of May 14
The total enemy losses since the beginning of the large-scale war are:
personnel — about 485,430 (+1,400) people
tanks — 7496 (+11) units,
armored combat vehicles — 14,460 (+43) units,
artillery systems — 12,515 (+28) units,
MRLS — 1070 (+0) units,
air defence equipment — 798 (+1) units,
aircraft — 351 (+1) units,
helicopters — 325 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 9985 (+49),
cruise missiles — 2197 (+0),
ships/boats — 26 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 16,907 (+29) units,
special equipment - 2054 (+6)
What is the situation at the front
As of the evening of May 13, 148 combat clashes took place, the enemy launched 6 missile strikes, 30 air strikes using 40 anti-aircraft missiles, almost 300 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired more than 2,500 attacks on the positions of our troops.
In the north of Ukraine, in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, there have been no changes in the condition and position of the troops.
In the Kupyan direction, our troops repelled 22 enemy attacks. No positions were lost during the fighting, the situation is under control. In some areas, the tactical position of our troops has been improved.
In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 1 enemy attack in the Chervonopopivka-Ivanivka direction, and improved their tactical position in some areas.
In the Siversk direction, units of the Defence Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks. The Russian army was not successful, no losses were allowed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our troops repelled 35 enemy attacks in the directions. The loss of positions was not allowed, in some areas the tactical position was improved, and in some areas a change of positions was carried out to save the lives of our defenders, and measures were planned to regroup units.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defence Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the directions Staromykhailivka — Krasnohorivka, Slavne — Novomykhailivka. Our units are holding the line, not a single position has been lost.
In the Vremivsk direction, the group's troops repelled 11 enemy attacks. Despite the enemy's pressure, no positions were lost.
In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks in the Oleshkivski Pisky — Krynky direction.
During the current day, the enemy lost more than 800 personnel. Our soldiers destroyed and knocked out 9 tanks and 28 combat armored vehicles of the occupiers, as well as shot down 212 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.
