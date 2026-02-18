Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union increased from 325 million cubic meters per day in 2024 to 418 million cubic meters per day in 2025. This is stated in the monitoring report of the Reform Support Office under the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

EU increases imports of Russian liquefied gas

Total natural gas imports (LNG + pipeline deliveries) increased from 900 million cubic meters per day in 2024 to 937 million cubic meters per day in 2025, which is 15% below the 2021 level.

Gas pipeline supplies from Gazprom decreased from 85 million cubic meters per day in 2024 to 46 million cubic meters per day in 2025. Gazprom's share of gas imports to the European Union fell from 9% to 5%.

In December 2025, the five largest EU importers spent €1.4 billion on energy purchases from Russia, including gas and LNG. Hungary remained the largest importer, followed by France and Belgium. In total, EU countries spent €7.2 billion on Russian LNG in 2025.

In 2025, more than 15 million tons of liquefied natural gas from Yamal LNG were delivered to EU terminals, bringing the Kremlin about 7.2 billion euros.

Although Europe reduced pipeline gas supplies from Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU's share of global LNG imports from Yamal increased from 75.4% in 2024 to 76.1% in 2025.