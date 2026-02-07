Orban cynically called Ukraine an enemy of Hungary because of Russian gas
Orban cynically called Ukraine an enemy of Hungary because of Russian gas

Orban
Читати українською
Source:  Index

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban brazenly declared that Ukraine is an enemy of Hungary.

  • Viktor Orban accuses Ukraine of being an enemy of Hungary for demanding cheap Russian energy, putting Hungarian utility bills at risk.
  • Hungary files a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union to challenge the ban on Russian gas imports, aiming to protect its own interests.
  • Orban's statements come amidst tensions over the REPowerEU Regulation, which prohibits the import of Russian gas into the EU.

Orban attacks Ukraine again over Russian gas

He said this while speaking at an "anti-war rally" in the city of Szombathely, reports "European Truth" with reference to a Hungarian publication.

According to the head of the Hungarian government, Ukraine constantly demands that Brussels deprive Hungary of cheap Russian energy, which threatens high prices for utility services for Hungarians.

Anyone who says this is an enemy of Hungary, therefore Ukraine is our enemy.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

He added that without a reduction in utility bills, utility costs for Hungarian families would increase by 1 million forints per year (about 2,600 euros).

Orban also said that since Ukraine is Hungary's neighbor, it will have to cooperate with it, but it cannot be allowed to join the EU.

On February 2, Hungary filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union to challenge the REPowerEU Regulation, which bans the import of Russian gas into the EU.

