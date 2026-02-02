Hungary sues the EU — does not want to give up Russian gas
Category
Economics
Publication date

Hungary sues the EU — does not want to give up Russian gas

Hungary
Читати українською

On February 2, Hungary filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union to challenge the REPowerEU Regulation, which bans the import of Russian gas into the EU.

Points of attention

  • Hungary challenges the EU's REPowerEU Regulation in court, seeking to lift the ban on Russian gas imports.
  • The lawsuit is based on three main arguments, including the violation of energy solidarity and the unmotivated adoption of the regulation.

Hungary sues EU over Russian gas

Hungary wants to lift the ban on Russian gas imports into the EU through the courts.

This was announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on his blog on the social network X.

Today, we filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union to challenge the REPowerEU Regulation, which prohibits the import of Russian energy sources, and demand its annulment.

He highlighted three arguments on which, according to him, the lawsuit is based.

  1. Energy imports can only be banned through sanctions, which require unanimity — instead, this regulation was adopted under the guise of a trade policy measure.

  2. The EU treaties clearly state that each member state chooses its own energy sources and suppliers.

  3. The principle of energy solidarity requires ensuring security of energy supply for all Member States: this decision clearly violates this principle, certainly in the case of Hungary.

The EU's refusal to buy Russian gas will come into effect on February 3, and the first contracts will be canceled on April 25.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We respectfully await". Hungary has no intention of arresting Putin at meeting with Trump
Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary claims attempts to disrupt Trump-Putin meeting
Hungary invented a new “conspiracy theory”
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary to sue EU over ban on Russian gas imports
Orban

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?