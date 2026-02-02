Hungary sues the EU — does not want to give up Russian gas

On February 2, Hungary filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union to challenge the REPowerEU Regulation, which bans the import of Russian gas into the EU.

Hungary sues EU over Russian gas

Hungary wants to lift the ban on Russian gas imports into the EU through the courts.

This was announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on his blog on the social network X.

Today, we filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union to challenge the REPowerEU Regulation, which prohibits the import of Russian energy sources, and demand its annulment. Share

He highlighted three arguments on which, according to him, the lawsuit is based.

Energy imports can only be banned through sanctions, which require unanimity — instead, this regulation was adopted under the guise of a trade policy measure. The EU treaties clearly state that each member state chooses its own energy sources and suppliers. The principle of energy solidarity requires ensuring security of energy supply for all Member States: this decision clearly violates this principle, certainly in the case of Hungary.

The EU's refusal to buy Russian gas will come into effect on February 3, and the first contracts will be canceled on April 25.