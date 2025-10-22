Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto believes rumors about the cancellation of talks between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov are "efforts by pro-war circles to prevent the summit" between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Hungary invented a new “conspiracy theory”

According to the Hungarian diplomat, immediately after the decision to hold a "peace summit" between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest, "it became obvious that many would do everything possible to prevent it from happening."

The pro-war political elite and their media always behave this way in the face of events that could prove decisive for war or peace, the Hungarian Foreign Minister invents. Share

He also cynically lied that the same thing happens on the eve of almost every European Council meeting, before decisions are made on sanctions or the European Peace Fund.

There will be no changes this time. Until the summit takes place, expect a wave of leaks, fake news and claims that it will not take place, — assured Peter Szijjártó Share

As already mentioned, a number of media outlets previously stated that the meeting between Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov, which was scheduled to take place this week, had been postponed.