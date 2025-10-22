Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto believes rumors about the cancellation of talks between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov are "efforts by pro-war circles to prevent the summit" between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The Hungarian diplomat criticizes the behavior of pro-war political elites and media in crucial international events.
- Media reports on postponement of pre-summit talks between US and Russian officials, while official decision on Trump-Putin meeting is pending.
Hungary invented a new “conspiracy theory”
According to the Hungarian diplomat, immediately after the decision to hold a "peace summit" between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest, "it became obvious that many would do everything possible to prevent it from happening."
He also cynically lied that the same thing happens on the eve of almost every European Council meeting, before decisions are made on sanctions or the European Peace Fund.
As already mentioned, a number of media outlets previously stated that the meeting between Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov, which was scheduled to take place this week, had been postponed.
It was Trump who officially stated that a decision on his talks with Putin had not yet been made.
