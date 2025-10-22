Hungary claims attempts to disrupt Trump-Putin meeting
Category
Politics
Publication date

Hungary claims attempts to disrupt Trump-Putin meeting

Hungary invented a new “conspiracy theory”
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto believes rumors about the cancellation of talks between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov are "efforts by pro-war circles to prevent the summit" between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The Hungarian diplomat criticizes the behavior of pro-war political elites and media in crucial international events.
  • Media reports on postponement of pre-summit talks between US and Russian officials, while official decision on Trump-Putin meeting is pending.

Hungary invented a new “conspiracy theory”

According to the Hungarian diplomat, immediately after the decision to hold a "peace summit" between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest, "it became obvious that many would do everything possible to prevent it from happening."

The pro-war political elite and their media always behave this way in the face of events that could prove decisive for war or peace, the Hungarian Foreign Minister invents.

He also cynically lied that the same thing happens on the eve of almost every European Council meeting, before decisions are made on sanctions or the European Peace Fund.

There will be no changes this time. Until the summit takes place, expect a wave of leaks, fake news and claims that it will not take place, — assured Peter Szijjártó

As already mentioned, a number of media outlets previously stated that the meeting between Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov, which was scheduled to take place this week, had been postponed.

It was Trump who officially stated that a decision on his talks with Putin had not yet been made.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Norway plans to allocate billions of euros to help Ukraine
Norway remains on Ukraine's side
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU Council has approved a phased withdrawal from Russian gas imports — the terms are known
The European Union
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky announced an important agreement
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine and Europe are preparing for a new agreement

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?