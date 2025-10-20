The EU Council has approved a phased withdrawal from Russian gas imports — the terms are known

The European Union does not plan to resume imports of Russian gas even if a peace treaty is signed between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

The European Union has made a historic decision on the purchase of Russian gas

This was stated by European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen.

On October 20, the EU Council approved a phase-out of Russian gas imports from January 1, 2026, based on a proposal from the European Commission. The European Commissioner called this decision historic. Share

As Jorgensen noted, this means that "even after a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the European Union will import Russian energy."

In my opinion, in the future we should not import a single molecule of Russian energy carriers, and this is a very, very important signal to send.

As a reminder, today the Council of the European Union approved a plan to abandon Russian gas, bypassing the veto of the main buyers of its raw materials, Slovakia and Hungary. The complete ban on imports will come into effect from January 1, 2028.

The Council confirmed that imports of Russian gas will be banned from January 1, 2026, with a transitional period for existing contracts.

In particular, short-term contracts concluded before June 17, 2025, may be valid until June 17, 2026, and long-term contracts — until January 1, 2028.