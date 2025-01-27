The European Commission intends to continue negotiations with Ukraine on the transit of Russian gas at the request of Hungary and Slovakia.
What is known about the EU's position on the resumption of Russian gas transit through Ukraine?
It is noted that the relevant statement was made on the morning of January 27, on the eve of a meeting of the heads of foreign ministries of European countries regarding the extension of sanctions against Russia.
Hungary is seeking a postponement of the decision on the extension of sanctions, which must be made no later than January 31.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last week that sanctions were harming Hungary's economy and that gas supplies via Ukraine should be restored to ensure the bloc's energy security.
Russian gas supplies through Ukraine stopped on January 1 after the transit contract expired. Slovakia and Hungary are pushing the EU to intervene to restore flows through the pipeline.
What is known about Hungary's position on the extension of EU sanctions against Russia?
According to Politico journalists, Hungary agreed at the last minute to approve the extension of EU anti-Russian sanctions in exchange for a statement that would address Hungary's concerns about "energy security."
Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is ready to sign an agreement to supply Azerbaijani gas to Hungary and Slovakia, provided that the Kremlin does not benefit from it.
Turkey has also intervened in the standoff: its ambassador to the EU, Faruk Kaymakci, said that Ankara was ready to help replace Ukraine as a transit country.
