EU wants to continue negotiations with Ukraine on Russian gas transit
Category
Economics
Publication date

EU wants to continue negotiations with Ukraine on Russian gas transit

EU and Ukraine flags
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

The European Commission intends to continue negotiations with Ukraine on the transit of Russian gas at the request of Hungary and Slovakia.

Points of attention

  • The European Commission plans to continue negotiations with Ukraine on the resumption of Russian gas transit at the request of Hungary and Slovakia.
  • Hungary seeks a postponement of the extension of sanctions against Russia, highlighting the importance of restoring gas transit via Ukraine for energy security.
  • Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement to supply Azerbaijani gas to Hungary and Slovakia, with Turkey offering to help replace Ukraine as a transit country.
  • Slovakia and Hungary are pressing the EU to intervene in restoring gas flows through Ukraine, as the transit contract expired on January 1.
  • Recent developments indicate a complex geopolitical landscape involving the EU, Ukraine, Russia, Hungary, and Turkey in the negotiations over Russian gas transit.

What is known about the EU's position on the resumption of Russian gas transit through Ukraine?

It is noted that the relevant statement was made on the morning of January 27, on the eve of a meeting of the heads of foreign ministries of European countries regarding the extension of sanctions against Russia.

Hungary is seeking a postponement of the decision on the extension of sanctions, which must be made no later than January 31.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last week that sanctions were harming Hungary's economy and that gas supplies via Ukraine should be restored to ensure the bloc's energy security.

EU to continue negotiations with Ukraine on Russian gas transit
Flags of Ukraine and the EU

The Commission is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine on supplies to Europe via a gas pipeline system on the territory of Ukraine. The Commission is ready to involve Hungary in this process alongside Slovakia, the statement emphasizes.

Russian gas supplies through Ukraine stopped on January 1 after the transit contract expired. Slovakia and Hungary are pushing the EU to intervene to restore flows through the pipeline.

What is known about Hungary's position on the extension of EU sanctions against Russia?

According to Politico journalists, Hungary agreed at the last minute to approve the extension of EU anti-Russian sanctions in exchange for a statement that would address Hungary's concerns about "energy security."

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is ready to sign an agreement to supply Azerbaijani gas to Hungary and Slovakia, provided that the Kremlin does not benefit from it.

Turkey has also intervened in the standoff: its ambassador to the EU, Faruk Kaymakci, said that Ankara was ready to help replace Ukraine as a transit country.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine is ready to take Hungary's place in the EU and NATO
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine is ready to take Hungary's place in the EU and NATO
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU will outwit Hungary and Slovakia for new sanctions against Russia
Hungary and Slovakia will not be able to stop the EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?