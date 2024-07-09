European Union suspends Georgia's accession process

After the summit of the European Council, EU leaders decided to suspend Georgia's entry into the economic and political bloc.
- EU leaders have decided to freeze defence support for Georgia and cut direct aid, shifting it to civil society.
- The government of Georgia adopted a billon "foreign agents", which became an obstacle to the start of negotiations on joining the EU.
- Despite the suspension of the process, hopes for further expansion of the EU remain, but Georgia's fate remains unclear.
The process of Georgia's integration into the EU can be resumed after the October elections
The EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, discussed it at the international conference in Tbilisi.
According to him, the EU decided to freeze 30 million euros, which are intended to support Georgia in the field of defence.
He also noted that it is still unclear whether the EU enlargement process will affect Georgia.
Herczynski noted that Georgia's accession to the European Union is currently suspended.
What preceded the suspension of the process of Georgia's accession to the EU
Georgia applied to join the EU in March 2022, weeks after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and gained candidate status in December 2023.
The next step was to be the recommendation of the European Commission to the governments of the EU countries to start negotiations on Georgia's accession to the EU, but this depended on the implementation of a number of reforms.
Brussels made it clear: if the bill on "foreign agents" is passed, there will be no recommendations. And it was passed — on June 3, the speaker of the Georgian parliament signed the law, despite the veto of the country's president, Salome Zurabishvili.
This bill is an analogue of the Russian law on "foreign agents".
