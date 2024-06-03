A bill on foreign agents was signed in Georgia: details

The Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, signed the bill on "foreign agents", which was vetoed by the President of the country, Salome Zurabishvili. The bill enters into force immediately after signing.
What will change the law on "foreign agents" in Georgia
As noted, according to the new law, within two months (until the beginning of August — ed.), relevant bodies and officials must adopt and publish by-laws
In turn, the Ministry of Justice of Georgia and the National Agency of the Public Registry should conduct "preliminary logistical and other measures for the implementation of this law."
According to preliminary information, as of August, mass media and NGOs, which, according to 2023, received more than 20% of their income from abroad, must submit an application through the House of Justice for registration as organisations carrying out the "interests of a foreign power" within a month. Otherwise, fines will be imposed on them.
What preceded it
On April 8, 2024, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" registered a project on "foreign agents" in the parliament. It forces the media and organisations with a share of foreign capital to report and gives the Ministry of Justice the right to arrange inspections with subsequent fines.
On May 14, in the third and final reading, the Parliament of Georgia adopted the bill "On transparency of foreign influence." Protests accompanied all voting stages.
Georgians staged large-scale protests against this bill. The opposition claimed that he was copying the Russian bill on foreign agents.
On May 18, the Georgian president, Salome Zurabishvili, promised to veto this bill. On May 28, the parliament overcame the veto, finally approving it.
The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe recommended that Georgia repeal the bill on "foreign agents" in its current form. The issue of Georgia will be included in the agenda of the upcoming summit of EU leaders. According to the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, the bill on "foreign agents" is "a step back and further distances Georgia from the path to the EU".
