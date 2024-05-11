European Union to increase aid to Ukraine in coming weeks — Macron

In the coming weeks, the EU may increase aid to Ukraine and deliver more equipment.
Macron made a statement on increasing EU aid to Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron said that the West should help Ukraine more. According to him, it is planned to increase the aid in the coming weeks.
Asked whether France would go to war, Macron denied it was possible. He explained his statements about the possible placement of Western troops in Ukraine.
What is known about Macron's statements about sending troops to Ukraine
It will be recalled that in February, French President Emmanuel Macron made an unexpected statement about the possible deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine. These words of the French leader caused discussions among Ukraine's allies.
Some countries have not ruled out sending their troops, such as the Baltic states and Canada.
Later in France, it was explained that Macron did not mean the direct participation of troops in hostilities. It was about training or other assistance.
