European Union to increase aid to Ukraine in coming weeks — Macron

In the coming weeks, the EU may increase aid to Ukraine and deliver more equipment.

Macron made a statement on increasing EU aid to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the West should help Ukraine more. According to him, it is planned to increase the aid in the coming weeks.

That is why we have to help more, which we are going to do in the coming weeks, by delivering more equipment to the Ukrainians, but also to say at some point, if the Russians go too far, all of us Europeans must be ready to act to convince them. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Asked whether France would go to war, Macron denied it was possible. He explained his statements about the possible placement of Western troops in Ukraine.

Ukraine has been attacked by Russia, and at some point we must be able to deny Russia any further advance. In Ukraine, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country is at stake. But the rule of law, our common rules are also at stake, Macron said. Share

What is known about Macron's statements about sending troops to Ukraine

It will be recalled that in February, French President Emmanuel Macron made an unexpected statement about the possible deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine. These words of the French leader caused discussions among Ukraine's allies.

Some countries have not ruled out sending their troops, such as the Baltic states and Canada.

Later in France, it was explained that Macron did not mean the direct participation of troops in hostilities. It was about training or other assistance.