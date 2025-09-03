In the first half of this year, the share of loss-making organizations in Russia increased to 30.4%, which is the highest since 2020.

The Russian economy is close to collapse

In particular, during this period, almost 19 thousand companies reported cumulative losses of over $62 billion.

For comparison: in most developed countries, the share of unprofitable enterprises is 10–20%.

According to intelligence data, the largest losses were recorded in the coal industry, energy, water supply, and waste disposal.

In addition, construction and the production of durable goods, from cars to industrial equipment, remain under pressure.

Growing unprofitability reduces tax revenues, reduces investment activity, and increases the debt burden.