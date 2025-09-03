Every third Russian company became unprofitable
Category
Economics
Publication date

Every third Russian company became unprofitable

Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
The Russian economy
Читати українською

In the first half of this year, the share of loss-making organizations in Russia increased to 30.4%, which is the highest since 2020.

Points of attention

  • 30.4% of Russian companies became unprofitable in the first half of 2021, marking the highest rate since 2020.
  • The coal industry, energy, and water supply sectors are experiencing the largest losses, raising the risk of bankruptcy for many companies.
  • The increasing unprofitability is resulting in reduced tax revenues, lower investment activity, and a growing debt burden, impacting the overall economy.

The Russian economy is close to collapse

In particular, during this period, almost 19 thousand companies reported cumulative losses of over $62 billion.

For comparison: in most developed countries, the share of unprofitable enterprises is 10–20%.

According to intelligence data, the largest losses were recorded in the coal industry, energy, water supply, and waste disposal.

In addition, construction and the production of durable goods, from cars to industrial equipment, remain under pressure.

Growing unprofitability reduces tax revenues, reduces investment activity, and increases the debt burden.

This forces banks to restructure loans more often and increases the risk of bankruptcies and inflationary pressure — as a result, a further increase in the share of loss-making companies is expected in Russia, — the SZRU concluded.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian economy has faced another serious problem
Gasoline supplies from Russia have decreased significantly
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian economy has faced another serious problem
A coal crisis has begun in Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?