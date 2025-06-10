The Russian economy has faced another serious problem
The Russian economy has faced another serious problem

Gasoline supplies from Russia have decreased significantly
Last month, the aggressor country Russia significantly reduced its seaborne gasoline exports. What is important to understand is that the figure has almost halved year-on-year.

  • Prolonged repairs at Russian refineries in Komsomolsk, Ufa, and Volgograd contributed to a 72,000-ton reduction in gasoline production, impacting exports.
  • As refinery repairs are completed and the ruble weakens, there is a high probability of increased gasoline exports from Russia, potentially boosting the economy.

Gasoline supplies from Russia have decreased significantly

The Price Index Center (PIC) draws attention to the fact that during May, the Russian Federation exported only 133,000 tons of gasoline by sea — this is 47% less than in May last year, 2024.

In addition, it is indicated that this is 63% less than in April.

One of the main reasons for the reduction was the cessation of supplies to Asia due to unfavorable price conditions and the strengthening of the ruble.

The situation was also affected by prolonged repairs at Russian refineries, in particular in Komsomolsk, Ufa, and Volgograd. This led to a reduction in gasoline production by 72,000 tons.

At the same time, exports to Africa increased to 90,000 tons in May, which is 90% more than last year and 17% more than in April. In five months, 622,000 tons were exported there, which is 3% more than in 2024. The second destination was Brazil — 41,000 tons in May.

It is worth noting that Russia sends only 2–4 ships of gasoline abroad each month.

There is a high probability that exports will increase after the completion of repairs and against the backdrop of a weakening ruble.

