In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a water crisis may occur as early as the fall of 2024, provided that there is no certain amount of precipitation. First of all, residents of Simferopol and the central part of Crimea will feel this.
Points of attention
- Experts predict a possible water crisis in the occupied Crimea in the fall of 2024 in the event of a rainfall deficit.
- Residents of Simferopol and the central part of Crimea may become the first victims of the water crisis.
- Ukraine is facing ecocide due to Russia's destruction of forests in the occupied territories, which leads to serious environmental problems.
The water crisis in Crimea will hit the center of the peninsula
This assumption was made by the professor, member of the expert council of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center for Environmental Protection and Sustainable Development of Crimea, coordinator of the working group "Ecology and Economy" of the EM KP Yevhen Khlobistov.
At the same time, the expert noted that the residents of Simferopol and the central part of Crimea will primarily feel the lack of water.
According to Khlobistov, problems with water supply in Crimea are also compounded by the occupying authorities of the peninsula, which conducts an unfair distribution of the available water, supplying it first to the territory where the Russian military is stationed, as well as to the resorts of Yalta, Yevpatoria, and Feodosia.
At the same time, the expert noted that there is one positive point for Crimeans — this year's summer season on the peninsula is practically "dead" and water needs have significantly decreased.
Khlobistov emphasized that "the situation has been abnormally dry on the peninsula for four months now, but it is too early to talk about drought, it will be clear later.
Russia is committing ecocide in Ukraine
With the help of satellite images, NGL.media was able to establish that during the two years of the war, the Russians completely destroyed more than 60,000 hectares of forests in the territories they occupied.
It is noted that among the natural territories most affected in Donetsk region is the "Holy Mountains" national nature park, located in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts. Since the beginning of the invasion, fighting has been going on in this area, as a result of which 80% of the park has been destroyed.
In addition, the Russians are engaged in active logging in the Luhansk region, where before the war only 11% of the territory was occupied by forests. In the predominantly steppe Luhansk region, forests have a very important function — they save from sandstorms, retain moisture and stop soil erosion.
Also, today about 40-45% of forest territories in Kharkiv Oblast are mined or damaged by fires.
In 2022, during the occupation of Kherson Oblast, which is one of the least (5%) forested regions of Ukraine, a large part of the forests suffered from fires, shelling and felling.
