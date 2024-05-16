Explosions rang out at military airfields in Crimea — video

The occupiers' military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea have been hit by a missile attack again. Residents of Sevastopol and Yevpatoria reported the explosions via local Telegram channels.

What is known about the night explosions in Belbek

Judging by the photos and videos published on the network, the targets of the attack were the Belbek and Gvardeiskoye military airfields. At least one of them started a large-scale fire.

Traffic on the illegally built Crimean Bridge was blocked.

Attack on the airfield Belbek: destruction of planes

On January 31, a series of explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The occupiers announced the alleged "launch of 20 rockets", which they allegedly managed to shoot down. In turn, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Olesрchuk, hinted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Belbek airfield.

At the same time, the anonymous Russian Telegram channel "Kremlyovskaya Tabakerka" initially reported the loss of two Su-27 aircraft, one Su-30 and 12 dead, including pilots, in Belbek.

On February 2, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said that at least three Russian planes and personnel were hit during the attack on January 31 at Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.