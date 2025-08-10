Explosions rocked the beach in the Odessa region, there were casualties

On August 10, at around 11:30 a.m., explosions erupted in the sea near Odessa. According to preliminary data, a mine exploded. Local media reported the death of three civilians.

A tragedy occurred on the beach near Odessa

According to eyewitnesses, the explosions occurred in the area of the resort Zatoka.

The tragedy occurred today at around 11:30 a.m. between the villages of Zatoka and Karolino-Bugaz.

According to preliminary data, the mine exploded in the sea, approximately 50 m from the shore. At that time, there were people in the water.

Police representatives told reporters that law enforcement officers have already arrived at the scene and are collecting all information regarding the incident.

Details of the tragedy will be announced later.

What is important to understand is that, according to the regional administration, the beaches in Zatoka are not included in the list of open areas and there is no permission to be there.

Despite this, tourists are still welcomed there.

The National Police later clarified that three vacationers — a woman and two men — died while swimming as a result of two explosions of unknown objects.

The identities of the deceased are still unknown.