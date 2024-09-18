"Faktor-Druk" resumes work in Kharkiv after the devastating blow of the Russian Federation

The Kharkiv factory "Faktor-Druk", which was closed after being attacked by Russian missiles on May 23, 2024, has resumed its work. It now engages in recruitment and prints textbooks for schools.

"Faktor-Druk" resumes work in Kharkiv

The premises, which were damaged by rocket fire, have already been partially restored. The company purchased and installed new equipment.

"Now the main thing we can do is print. We printed "History of Ukraine", "World History", "Physics", "Art", in general, many textbooks, - said the general director of the printing house "Faktor-Druk" Tetyana Hryniuk. Share

The main hit was in the binding shop. It has already been restored.

According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage from the Russian missile attack is approximately 10 million euros. The number is not final.

The company has already opened in Kharkiv, but it cannot yet engage in full-cycle production, that is, from the creation of the project to the cover. Therefore, "Faktor-Druk" cooperates with other printing houses.

Russian rockets damaged a printing house in Kharkiv, there are victims

The Russian Air Force attacked the printing house on May 23, 2024. As a result of the rocket attack, seven people died, 22 were injured.

"Faktor-Druk" produced books for almost all domestic publishing houses before the shelling.

The shelling started a fire, burned about a thousand square meters, destroyed unique equipment, and burned 50,000 books.