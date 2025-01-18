Far-right Bavarians oppose Ukrainian refugees staying in Germany
Category
World
Publication date

Far-right Bavarians oppose Ukrainian refugees staying in Germany

Ebner-Steiner
Читати українською
Source:  DW

The head of the far-right Alternative for Germany faction in the Bavarian state parliament, Katrin Ebner-Steiner, believes that refugees from Ukraine should return to their homeland "right now."

Points of attention

  • The head of the far-right Alternative for Germany faction in Bavaria, Katrin Ebner-Steiner, advocates for the immediate expulsion of Ukrainian refugees from Germany.
  • The far-right AfD party in Bavaria is calling for 'large-scale remigration' and refusing to accept migrants, including Ukrainians.
  • The AfD leadership in Bavaria is campaigning for the deportation of millions of migrants, including Syrians, Afghans, and Ukrainians.
  • The controversial stance of the far-right in Bavaria highlights their extreme views on immigration and remigration policies in the region.
  • These calls for deportations and remigration by the AfD faction in Bavaria have sparked debates and discussions regarding immigration policies in Germany.

Germany's far-right seeks to deport Ukrainian refugees

The leadership of the Bavarian branch of the right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has spoken out in favor of the immediate expulsion of Ukrainian refugees from the country.

These were the words of Katrin Ebner-Steiner, the head of the AfD faction in the Bavarian state parliament.

On January 14-15, the Bavarian branch of the AfD held a meeting in Regensburg, following which it published two program documents: "Plan for the Future, a New Start for Bavaria" and "Package Against Islamization." They do not say a word about Ukraine, they only talk about "remigration" and "deportation of criminals and foreigners without a residence permit."

On January 16, in a comment on the Sat.1 television channel, Ebner-Steiner stated the demand for "remigration so that this country does not become further Islamized." "Bavaria needs remigration," the politician wrote on the social network X on January 17.

However, SZ correspondent Johann Osel, who attended the Bavarian AfD meeting, writes that Ebner-Steiner also spoke about the expulsion of Ukrainians.

According to the journalist, she said that Ukrainian refugees should immediately leave for their homeland, "and now."

The AfD representative stated that Ukraine is a large country with "enough territory" to return to. According to her estimate, including Ukrainians, the number of those who could be deported from Germany is approaching two million people.

She called for "large-scale remigration" so that Bavaria would not be "filled with welfare recipients who do not want to integrate" and advocated for the introduction of a "refugee emergency" in the region to deny them placement.

AfD - opposition party in Bavaria

In the Bavarian state parliament, the AfD has 32 of the 203 seats. The region is governed by a coalition of the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Free Voters. The next state elections are not due until autumn 2028. However, the local AfD is currently campaigning for the early elections to the Bundestag on 23 February.

On January 15, a debate was held on the BR24 TV channel, in which Stephan Protschka, a member of the Bundestag and head of the Bavarian branch of the AfD, participated.

He confirmed that the party is calling for the expulsion of "millions" of migrants. When asked how this is planned to be done, the politician replied that Syria and Afghanistan are countries that have already "reconciled", so "1.2 to 1.3 million Syrians" and "700 thousand Afghans" could leave Germany. The politician added that there are also "Ukrainians who cannot be here."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany may deprive some Ukrainians of their refugee status
Ukrainian refugees
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Promises to restart Nord Stream. Far-right delegates Weidel to German chancellor election
Weidel

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?