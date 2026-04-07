Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, after a conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, called on the EU to lift sanctions on Russian oil and gas imports and take measures to restore oil supplies via the Druzhba gas pipeline.
Points of attention
- The Prime Minister of Slovakia called on the EU to lift sanctions on imports of Russian oil and gas.
- Measures to restore oil supplies via the Druzhba gas pipeline are considered necessary in the context of the energy crisis.
Fico calls on the EU to lift sanctions on Russia
The Slovak Prime Minister called on the EU to take steps to combat the energy crisis resulting from the war in Iran.
On April 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for the immediate lifting of sanctions against the Russian energy sector in light of the global energy crisis.
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