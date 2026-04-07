Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, after a conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, called on the EU to lift sanctions on Russian oil and gas imports and take measures to restore oil supplies via the Druzhba gas pipeline.

Fico calls on the EU to lift sanctions on Russia

The Slovak Prime Minister called on the EU to take steps to combat the energy crisis resulting from the war in Iran.

The EU, and especially the European Commission, must immediately resume dialogue with Russia and ensure a political and legal environment that allows individual Member States and the EU as a whole to replenish missing gas and oil reserves and ensure the supply of these strategic raw materials from all possible sources and directions, including Russia. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

On April 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for the immediate lifting of sanctions against the Russian energy sector in light of the global energy crisis.