"Fico, go to Moscow!". Slovaks protest against the Prime Minister's pro-Russian policies

Slovaks protested in Bratislava on January 3 over Prime Minister Roberto Fico's foreign policy actions. Protesters carried slogans including "We are not a Russian rag" and "We are Europe."

Protests in Slovakia against Fico's pro-Russian statements

About 4,000 people gathered in the Slovak capital to protest Fico's pro-Russian policies. Protesters received posters by artist Rudolf Sikora from the organizers: "Betrayal" was written on one side, and "We are Europe" on the other.

Slovak citizens also had other slogans, including "Slovakia, beware, the occupation has begun" and "Fico, go to Moscow, leave Slovakia alone."

The European Union anthem was played at the event, as protesters also waved EU flags.

Poster at a rally in Bratislava

At the rally, Slovaks declared: "We are not a Russian rag." They also added that Fico wants to give Slovakia to the Russian Federation. Share

At the same time, artist Sikora emphasized at the protest the need to unite the efforts of the public with the opposition.

This is not about politicization... I beg you, opposition politicians, to pull yourself together.

Fico's meeting with Putin

On December 22, Fico met with Putin. He stated that he traveled to Moscow in response to the suspension of Russian gas transit to Slovakia through Ukrainian territory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the meeting between Fico and Putin in Moscow and stated that Bratislava pays for Russia's "discounts" with sovereignty or shadow schemes. Share

Slovakia's opposition Freedom and Solidarity party has criticized Prime Minister Robert Fico for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. A protest was held in Bratislava.