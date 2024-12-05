Finland will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid

On December 5, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, decided to provide Ukraine with a new aid package in the amount of 25 million euros, which will include winter equipment for the Ukrainian military.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

So far, Finland has supplied Ukraine with defense equipment worth a total of 2.3 billion euros. This time, for example, the package includes winter equipment for the Ukrainian military, — emphasized Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkiänen.

It is noted that the 26th aid package will be provided to Ukraine at the beginning of 2025.

The Ministry of Defense of Finland did not provide more detailed information about what will be included in the aid package and the method or schedule of its delivery "for operational reasons and in order to ensure the delivery of the cargo to its destination."

This is the 25th delivery of military equipment from Finland.

Finland will provide Ukraine with more military equipment. The President of the Republic adopted this issue on the proposal of the Government on September 13, 2024. Share

The cost of the new equipment package is approximately 118 million euros, and the total amount of military aid provided by Finland since the beginning of the war has reached 2.3 billion euros.