Finland will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid

On December 5, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, decided to provide Ukraine with a new aid package in the amount of 25 million euros, which will include winter equipment for the Ukrainian military.
Points of attention
- Finland has committed to providing Ukraine with a new military aid package of 25 million euros, which includes winter equipment for the Ukrainian military.
- The total military aid provided by Finland to Ukraine since the war's onset amounts to 2.3 billion euros, showcasing Finland's significant support to Ukraine.
- This upcoming aid package is the 25th delivery of military equipment from Finland, with the cost estimated at approximately 118 million euros, emphasizing the ongoing assistance provided by Finland.
- Ukraine expects to receive the new aid package in early 2025, marking another milestone in the strong partnership between the two countries in the defense sector.
- The detailed contents of the aid package and the delivery schedule have not been disclosed by the Ministry of Defense of Finland for operational reasons, ensuring the successful delivery of the aid to its destination.
Finland will provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 25 million euros
This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Finland.
So far, Finland has supplied Ukraine with defense equipment worth a total of 2.3 billion euros. This time, for example, the package includes winter equipment for the Ukrainian military, — emphasized Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkiänen.
It is noted that the 26th aid package will be provided to Ukraine at the beginning of 2025.
The Ministry of Defense of Finland did not provide more detailed information about what will be included in the aid package and the method or schedule of its delivery "for operational reasons and in order to ensure the delivery of the cargo to its destination."
