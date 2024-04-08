Finland's Stubb says the only way peace is achieved in Ukraine is through the battlefield

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, commented on the possibility of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Putin only understands the language of power

Oleksandr Stubb said in a CNN commentary that the only way to achieve peace in Ukraine is on the battlefield.

I've been involved in peace mediation for many years. Of course, mediation starts with a dialogue, and after the dialogue, you start setting the parameters. But I think the cold truth is that the only way to achieve peace is on the battlefield. Alexander Stubb the President of Finland

He added that the only thing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin understands is power.

And by all accounts, this war is too big for him to lose. I just sometimes wonder if peace is almost impossible from his point of view, but I think there is a shift in the language coming from Ukrainians and President Zelenskyy. Share

Stubb noted that it is about a peace forum hosted by Switzerland. Peace must be bilateral.

It is not only a one-way street. It is necessary that the paths meet at a certain stage. But when there will be suitable conditions for this, I do not know. To be honest, we currently have absolutely no political dialogue with Russia. And I don't think we can, and we shouldn't. Share

Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine and the Russian Federation held several rounds of talks.

Ukraine's position is an immediate ceasefire, and troops will be withheld from Ukraine's territory. Russia wanted Ukraine to recognize the occupied territories as part of the Russian Federation and carry out "denazification", grant rights to the Russian language, etc. These requirements are unacceptable for Ukraine.

Ukraine will hold a global peace summit in Switzerland.

According to President Zelenskyy, Russia was not invited there: "We are open to all countries of the world that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Therefore, draw conclusions about whom we invite."