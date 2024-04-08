Finland's Stubb says the only way peace is achieved in Ukraine is through the battlefield

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, commented on the possibility of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
Putin only understands the language of power
Oleksandr Stubb said in a CNN commentary that the only way to achieve peace in Ukraine is on the battlefield.
He added that the only thing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin understands is power.
Stubb noted that it is about a peace forum hosted by Switzerland. Peace must be bilateral.
Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine and the Russian Federation held several rounds of talks.
Ukraine's position is an immediate ceasefire, and troops will be withheld from Ukraine's territory. Russia wanted Ukraine to recognize the occupied territories as part of the Russian Federation and carry out "denazification", grant rights to the Russian language, etc. These requirements are unacceptable for Ukraine.
Ukraine will hold a global peace summit in Switzerland.
According to President Zelenskyy, Russia was not invited there: "We are open to all countries of the world that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Therefore, draw conclusions about whom we invite."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-