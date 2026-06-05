Finnish police suspect four people of damaging undersea cables in the Baltic

Finnish police investigating damage to two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea said on June 5 that four people are suspected of committing the crime.

4 people suspected of damaging submarine cables in the Baltic

Finland on December 31 detained the cargo ship Fitburg, which was en route from Russia to Israel, on suspicion of damaging cables running from Helsinki to Estonia across the Gulf of Finland.

Finnish police said on Friday they were investigating alleged aggravated damage to property, attempted damage to property and aggravated interference with telecommunications, adding that the case had been referred to prosecutors for possible charges.

The investigation identified four suspects, three of whom are still banned from leaving the country.