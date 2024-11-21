The head of the State Duma committee of the aggressor country, Andriy Kartapolov, put forward a rather absurd version of the damage to the underwater telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea, which will connect Germany and Finland, as well as Lithuania and Sweden.

What a delusion the leaders of the aggressor country once again showed

I think that this is a sawfish, — said Kartapolov. Share

At the same time, the foreign ministry of the aggressor countries cynically advised the EU countries not to look for Russian traces everywhere.

Underwater telecommunication cable

The statements were made against the background of the Kremlin's intensification of the hybrid war against Western countries and armed aggression against Ukraine.

Sawfish is currently on the verge of extinction due to the deterioration of environmental conditions and overfishing. Moreover, it lives in tropical and warm temperate waters of the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans.

What is known about the cable break in the Baltic Sea and whether Russia is involved in it

According to the head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius, the damage to two underwater fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea may well be an act of sabotage.

Pistorius is convinced that the cutting of the cables could not have happened by accident.

The 1,200 km long fiber-optic communication cable connecting Helsinki to the German city of Rostock stopped working around 02:00 GMT on November 18.

Also, on November 17, between Lithuania and the Swedish island of Gotland, a 218-kilometer cable that provides an Internet connection stopped working.

Finland and Germany issued a joint statement saying they were "deeply concerned" by the incident and said they were investigating "an incident [that] immediately raises suspicions of intentional damage".

The incident is a cause for serious concern amid strained relations with Russia.