First F-16s for Ukraine are likely to protect sky over Kharkiv — The Guardian

According to The Guardian journalists, the first F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will probably protect the airspace over Kharkiv.

What is known about the probable targets of the first F-16 in Ukraine

Journalists of the publication refer to the statement of the commander of the Netherlands Air Force, General Arnaud Stollmann, who believes that the first F-16s will appear in Ukrainian skies already this summer.

Around this summer, everything is being built, — noted Stallmann.

The publication emphasizes that the training of Ukrainian instructors to maintain F-16 fighter jets has begun in the Netherlands.

The general noted that it is important to train pilots and engineers who will serve the planes in the future.

Ukraine has been waiting to receive F-16s from Western partners for many months. It expects that their appearance will strengthen airspace protection against attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

How Ukraine will use the first F-16

According to analysts, the Ukrainian military will be able to use the F-16 against Russian aircraft that release guided aerial bombs from a distance of 50 to 70 km.

In recent weeks, Russia has used glide bombs extensively against the city of Kharkiv, launching bombs from aircraft that remain in Russian airspace. Numerous Ukrainian sources reported that F-16s will protect Ukraine's second city from these weapons, the publication emphasiіes.

The Netherlands and Denmark have allowed Ukraine to use F-16s against Russian aircraft, even if they are in Russian airspace.

Dutch MoD chief Kajsa Ollongren also said the planes' first deliveries to Ukraine should take place this summer and rebuffed criticism of the delays amid reports that Kyiv is disappointed with the pace of pilot training.