First F-16s for Ukraine are likely to protect sky over Kharkiv — The Guardian

According to The Guardian journalists, the first F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will probably protect the airspace over Kharkiv.
Points of attention
- The first F-16s in Ukraine can perform the task of protecting the airspace over Kharkiv from Russian planes that release glide bombs.
- The Netherlands and Denmark have allowed Ukraine to use F-16s against Russian aircraft, even in Russian airspace, which will strengthen the defence of Ukrainian skies.
- Ukraine is training instructors for F-16 maintenance so that pilots and engineers can effectively use these fighters.
- Delays in preparation have been criticized, but it is known that deliveries of the first F-16s to Ukraine should take place this summer.
- Using the F-16, the Ukrainian military will be able to effectively protect cities from Russian aircraft that release guided aerial bombs from a long distance.
What is known about the probable targets of the first F-16 in Ukraine
Journalists of the publication refer to the statement of the commander of the Netherlands Air Force, General Arnaud Stollmann, who believes that the first F-16s will appear in Ukrainian skies already this summer.
The publication emphasizes that the training of Ukrainian instructors to maintain F-16 fighter jets has begun in the Netherlands.
The general noted that it is important to train pilots and engineers who will serve the planes in the future.
Ukraine has been waiting to receive F-16s from Western partners for many months. It expects that their appearance will strengthen airspace protection against attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
How Ukraine will use the first F-16
According to analysts, the Ukrainian military will be able to use the F-16 against Russian aircraft that release guided aerial bombs from a distance of 50 to 70 km.
The Netherlands and Denmark have allowed Ukraine to use F-16s against Russian aircraft, even if they are in Russian airspace.
Dutch MoD chief Kajsa Ollongren also said the planes' first deliveries to Ukraine should take place this summer and rebuffed criticism of the delays amid reports that Kyiv is disappointed with the pace of pilot training.
