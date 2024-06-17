F-16 arrival changes situation on front in favour of Ukraine's side, Ukrainian army chief says

As a result of the arrival of a significant amount of weapons and equipment, including F-16 fighters, time will play in Ukraine's favour.
- The arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will change the situation on the front in favour of Ukraine, increasing the chances of a successful defence.
- F-16s will be used to strengthen air defence, repel missile and drone attacks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, as well as to hit small targets.
- After arriving in Ukraine, the F-16's main tasks include training pilots in the airspace and effectively performing tasks of various complexity.
- Ukraine should expect increased military potential and improved defence after the arrival of the first F-16s.
How the situation at the front changes before the F-16s arrival in Ukraine
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, notes that the enemy is increasing the intensity of hostilities and is working on expanding their geography.
According to Syrskyi, the enemy's military command is currently making efforts to increase the intensity and expand the geography of hostilities. It takes the appropriate step for:
depletion of the Defence Forces;
disruption of reserve preparation;
preventing the transition of the Defense Forces to active offensive actions.
What tasks will the F-16 perform after arriving in Ukraine
The Air Force spokesman emphasised that the partners will gradually transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine, and a large number of such aircraft is necessary to perform tasks of various complexity effectively.
According to him, the F-16 will be used mainly to strengthen air defence, repel missile and drone attacks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, as well as to hit small targets.
