F-16 arrival changes situation on front in favour of Ukraine's side, Ukrainian army chief says
Oleksandr Syrskyi
AFU
As a result of the arrival of a significant amount of weapons and equipment, including F-16 fighters, time will play in Ukraine's favour.

Points of attention

  • The arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will change the situation on the front in favour of Ukraine, increasing the chances of a successful defence.
  • F-16s will be used to strengthen air defence, repel missile and drone attacks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, as well as to hit small targets.
  • After arriving in Ukraine, the F-16's main tasks include training pilots in the airspace and effectively performing tasks of various complexity.
  • Ukraine should expect increased military potential and improved defence after the arrival of the first F-16s.

How the situation at the front changes before the F-16s arrival in Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, notes that the enemy is increasing the intensity of hostilities and is working on expanding their geography.

The enemy perfectly understands that due to the gradual arrival of a significant amount of weapons and military equipment from our partners, the arrival of the first F-16s, which will strengthen our air defence, time will play in our favour, and his chances of success will decrease.

According to Syrskyi, the enemy's military command is currently making efforts to increase the intensity and expand the geography of hostilities. It takes the appropriate step for:

  • depletion of the Defence Forces;

  • disruption of reserve preparation;

  • preventing the transition of the Defense Forces to active offensive actions.

What tasks will the F-16 perform after arriving in Ukraine

We should not expect a quick effect, as we must understand that the pilots have to get used to the airspace of Ukraine, since the execution of combat missions is somewhat different than training flights, — explains the Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash.

The Air Force spokesman emphasised that the partners will gradually transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine, and a large number of such aircraft is necessary to perform tasks of various complexity effectively.

Of course, everything depends on their number, which modification they will arrive in Ukraine, — adds Yevlash.

According to him, the F-16 will be used mainly to strengthen air defence, repel missile and drone attacks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, as well as to hit small targets.

