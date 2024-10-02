For the first time, Ukraine will receive a loan in the amount of 100 million dollars from South Korea

On October 2, the Ministry of Finance signed a loan agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea to attract a loan in the amount of 100 million dollars.

The attraction of 100 million US dollars will be the first financial support that will come to the State Budget of Ukraine from the Republic of Korea.

The loan is drawn for a period of 20 years, the interest rate is 1.0% per annum. The grace period is 5 years from the date of signing the credit agreement.

We would like to remind that in April 2024, the Governments of Ukraine and the Republic of Korea signed an Agreement that allows Ukraine to attract loans in the amount of up to 2.1 billion US dollars during 2024-2029.

Further projects, which will be implemented as part of bilateral cooperation with the Korean side, will be aimed at supporting the economic development of Ukraine and will contribute to further mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries, said the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko. Share

Ukraine will receive new financial support from the EU

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EC will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to 35 billion euros as part of the $50 billion credit plan agreed by the G7 countries using frozen Russian assets.

The European politician draws attention to the fact that continuous Russian attacks are another confirmation that Ukraine needs constant support from official Brussels.

Recently, journalists managed to find out that official Brussels still intends to provide a new loan for Ukraine in the amount of 20 billion to 40 billion euros by the end of 2024, regardless of the participation of the United States — after the agreed G7 credit plan for 50 billion dollars using frozen assets of the Russian Federation had problems.