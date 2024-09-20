The European Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of 35 billion euros

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EC will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to 35 billion euros as part of the $50 billion credit plan agreed by the G7 countries using frozen Russian assets.
Points of attention
- Ukraine will receive a loan of up to 35 billion euros from the European Commission as part of the G7 commitments.
- The new financial support is an important step in supporting Ukraine against the backdrop of its struggle against Russian aggression.
- Problems with agreeing the terms of the loan may arise due to the political situation in the USA and Europe.
Ukraine will receive new financial support from the EU
The European politician draws attention to the fact that continuous Russian attacks are another confirmation that Ukraine needs constant support from official Brussels.
Recently, journalists managed to find out that official Brussels still intends to provide a new loan for Ukraine in the amount of 20 billion to 40 billion euros by the end of 2024, regardless of the participation of the United States - after the agreed G7 credit plan for 50 billion dollars using frozen assets of the Russian Federation had problems.
What problems have arisen with the help of the EU for Ukraine
Citing its insiders, Politico reported that the growing popularity of the US presidential candidate Kamala Harris minimizes the chances of a quick agreement on the terms of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine.
However, at the moment, Western allies of Ukraine are not in too much of a hurry, because they are convinced that the White House will be headed by Kamala Harris.
According to insiders, the main idea was to protect (aid to Ukraine) from Trump, but now the situation with Harris is different.
More on the topic
