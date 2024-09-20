The European Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of 35 billion euros
Category
Economics
Publication date

The European Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of 35 billion euros

Ursula von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen
Читати українською

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EC will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to 35 billion euros as part of the $50 billion credit plan agreed by the G7 countries using frozen Russian assets.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine will receive a loan of up to 35 billion euros from the European Commission as part of the G7 commitments.
  • The new financial support is an important step in supporting Ukraine against the backdrop of its struggle against Russian aggression.
  • Problems with agreeing the terms of the loan may arise due to the political situation in the USA and Europe.

Ukraine will receive new financial support from the EU

The European politician draws attention to the fact that continuous Russian attacks are another confirmation that Ukraine needs constant support from official Brussels.

The European Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to 35 billion euros as part of the G7 commitments. This is another significant contribution of the EU to the recovery of Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

Recently, journalists managed to find out that official Brussels still intends to provide a new loan for Ukraine in the amount of 20 billion to 40 billion euros by the end of 2024, regardless of the participation of the United States - after the agreed G7 credit plan for 50 billion dollars using frozen assets of the Russian Federation had problems.

What problems have arisen with the help of the EU for Ukraine

Citing its insiders, Politico reported that the growing popularity of the US presidential candidate Kamala Harris minimizes the chances of a quick agreement on the terms of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine.

Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for the White House, the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency prompted diplomats on both sides of the Atlantic to put aside differences to complete the loan process by the end of the year.

However, at the moment, Western allies of Ukraine are not in too much of a hurry, because they are convinced that the White House will be headed by Kamala Harris.

According to insiders, the main idea was to protect (aid to Ukraine) from Trump, but now the situation with Harris is different.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Netherlands to allocate €400 million for armoured vehicles production to Ukraine
Netherlands
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New military aid from Lithuania has arrived in Ukraine
new military aid

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?