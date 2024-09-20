The European Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of 35 billion euros

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EC will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to 35 billion euros as part of the $50 billion credit plan agreed by the G7 countries using frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine will receive new financial support from the EU

The European politician draws attention to the fact that continuous Russian attacks are another confirmation that Ukraine needs constant support from official Brussels.

The European Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to 35 billion euros as part of the G7 commitments. This is another significant contribution of the EU to the recovery of Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Relentless Russian attacks mean Ukraine needs continued EU support.



The @EU_Commission will provide a loan of up to 35 billion euros to Ukraine as part of the G7 pledge.



This is another major EU contribution to the Ukraine’s recovery. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 20, 2024

Recently, journalists managed to find out that official Brussels still intends to provide a new loan for Ukraine in the amount of 20 billion to 40 billion euros by the end of 2024, regardless of the participation of the United States - after the agreed G7 credit plan for 50 billion dollars using frozen assets of the Russian Federation had problems.

President @ZelenskyyUA, we will continue supporting Ukraine ↓ https://t.co/ooT5OKGA1c — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 20, 2024

What problems have arisen with the help of the EU for Ukraine

Citing its insiders, Politico reported that the growing popularity of the US presidential candidate Kamala Harris minimizes the chances of a quick agreement on the terms of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine.

Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for the White House, the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency prompted diplomats on both sides of the Atlantic to put aside differences to complete the loan process by the end of the year. Share

However, at the moment, Western allies of Ukraine are not in too much of a hurry, because they are convinced that the White House will be headed by Kamala Harris.