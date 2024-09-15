Forecasters of the Hydrometeorological Center warn that the cyclone "Boris", which has already caused heavy downpours and led to floods in Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and other EU countries, will affect the deterioration of weather conditions in Ukraine as well.

The cyclone from which the countries of Eastern Europe are suffering will affect Ukraine

It is noted. that heavy rains are also expected in Ukraine, which will lead to an increase in the water level in the rivers in the western regions of Ukraine.

In particular, from Monday and during September 16-17 on the rivers of the Prut and Siret subbasins, mainly in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions, the water level is expected to rise by 0.2 to 1 m.

In the places of intense downpours, the formation of significant slope and local runoff will take place, the Hydrometeorological Center emphasized. Share

Meanwhile, the Department of Emergency Situations in Ivano-Frankivsk region announced a storm warning in the region due to a sharp deterioration in weather conditions.

The countries of Eastern and Central Europe have been suffering from bad weather for several days. Severe floods were recorded in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, and Austria and Switzerland were covered in snow. In Romania, at least four people died from the floods, and in Poland, one death is known. Hundreds of people had to leave their homes.

In addition, a tornado was recorded near Warsaw, which caused destruction in a number of settlements.

Houses and vehicles were damaged in the villages of Verzhhovyna, Urbanove, Krushine and Bozhena Volya. No casualties have been reported yet.

In Austria, as a result of heavy downpours and floods, the first victim was reported, and in the Czech Republic, hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity.

The flood has already reached Vienna, where local residents were evacuated from their homes in the Penzing district.

Meanwhile, the entire federal state of Lower Austria has been declared a disaster zone. A rescuer died there during the elimination of the consequences of the flood.

Numerous events were canceled in Vienna. Among them are the Wachau Marathon, a festival and concert, and a football match. Roads were also blocked in many areas of the country.

According to calculations, the capacity of the reservoir in Ottenstein on the Kamp River, a tributary of the Danube, will be exhausted by Sunday afternoon — the reservoir is predicted to overflow.

On the morning of September 15, the Czech energy company CEZ Distribution reported a catastrophic situation in 11 districts in the north of the country. More than 200,000 people were left without electricity there.

The situation in Romania and Poland is also difficult. There, too, it was reported about the dead as a result of the flood.

What is known about the deterioration of the weather in Ukraine

On Monday, September 16, cloudy weather and moderate rains are expected in most of the western and southern regions and in the Crimea.

Heavy rains are possible at night in the Carpathians, Prykarpattia and Odesa region. In the rest of the territory, changeable cloudiness, without precipitation. East wind, 7-12 m/s, on the Left Bank gusts of 15-20 m/s in places.

The temperature at night is 14-19°, during the day 23-28°; in the western regions at night 10-15°, during the day 19-24°, in Zakarpattia and Prikarpattia 13-18°.