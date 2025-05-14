Former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Gladkovskyi detained in Spain

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office officially confirmed that the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council was detained in Spain on May 14. Ukrainian journalists managed to find out that this is Oleh Gladkovsky.

What is known about Gladkovsky's detention?

According to the SAPO, the detention took place in the territory of the Kingdom of Spain by local law enforcement agencies.

We managed to catch the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who is accused in the SAPO and NABU case of causing losses to the state in the total amount of 17.44 million hryvnias.

Currently, ways of extraditing Oleg Gladkovsky to Ukraine are being discussed.

We remind you that during the pre-trial investigation it was established that the former NSDC employee used the power and official position granted to him contrary to the interests of the service in order to obtain illegal benefits from a structure in which he and his close associates have a share of ownership, namely PJSC "Automobile Company "Bogdan Motors". Share

What is important to understand is that Gladkovsky left Ukraine 2 years ago.

In April 2024, the panel of judges of the Supreme Administrative Court granted the request of the SAPO prosecutor and put him on the wanted list.