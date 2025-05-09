SSU exposed the Hungarian military intelligence agent network

On May 9, it officially became known that the Security Service of Ukraine, for the first time in the country's history, exposed a Hungarian military intelligence agent network that was conducting espionage activities against our state.
Points of attention
- The detained individuals face serious charges of high treason and potential life imprisonment with property confiscation.
- This incident marks a significant threat to national security and highlights the ongoing challenges in counterintelligence efforts.
SSU reveals results of its work
Hungarian military intelligence agents were engaged in collecting data on the military security of the Transcarpathian region, searching for vulnerabilities in the region's ground and air defenses, and studying the socio-political views of local residents.
First of all, they wanted to predict scenarios of their behavior if Hungarian troops entered the region.
As a result of comprehensive measures in Transcarpathia, the SBU detained two agents from the Hungarian special services network. As the investigation established, the curator of both suspects was a regular employee of Hungarian military intelligence, whose identity has already been identified by the Security Service.
What is important to understand is that one of his agents was a 40-year-old ex-military man from the Beregov district, who was recruited by foreigners and put into “standby mode” 4 years ago.
Already in September 2024, he received the task of studying the mood of the local population and obtaining data on the deployment of Ukrainian troops.
In addition, he learned the coordinates of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the region.
What is important to understand is that the SSU investigators have already informed the defendants of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
