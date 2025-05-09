SSU exposed the Hungarian military intelligence agent network

On May 9, it officially became known that the Security Service of Ukraine, for the first time in the country's history, exposed a Hungarian military intelligence agent network that was conducting espionage activities against our state.

SSU reveals results of its work

Hungarian military intelligence agents were engaged in collecting data on the military security of the Transcarpathian region, searching for vulnerabilities in the region's ground and air defenses, and studying the socio-political views of local residents.

First of all, they wanted to predict scenarios of their behavior if Hungarian troops entered the region.

As a result of comprehensive measures in Transcarpathia, the SBU detained two agents from the Hungarian special services network. As the investigation established, the curator of both suspects was a regular employee of Hungarian military intelligence, whose identity has already been identified by the Security Service.

What is important to understand is that one of his agents was a 40-year-old ex-military man from the Beregov district, who was recruited by foreigners and put into “standby mode” 4 years ago.

Already in September 2024, he received the task of studying the mood of the local population and obtaining data on the deployment of Ukrainian troops.

In addition, he learned the coordinates of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the region.

Another detainee is a former servicewoman of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, who resigned from the unit in 2025. According to available information, among her tasks was informing the Hungarian special services about the presence of aircraft and helicopters in the Transcarpathian region, as well as about the defense systems of the military unit where she served. Share

What is important to understand is that the SSU investigators have already informed the defendants of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.