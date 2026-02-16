Former Energy Minister Galushchenko suspected in Midas case

Under the procedural guidance of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives reported a new suspicion in the "Midas" case. This concerns the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine (2021–2025) (German Galushchenko - ed.). He is charged with money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

Midas case: SAPO and NABU reported suspicion to the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine

According to the investigation, in February 2021, a fund was registered on the island of Anguilla (a self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom) at the initiative of participants in a criminal organization exposed by the NABU and the SAPO in November 2025, which was supposed to attract about $100 million in "investments."

The fund was headed by a long-time acquaintance of the members of the criminal organization, a citizen of the Seychelles and Saint Kitts and Nevis, who professionally provided services for laundering proceeds of crime.

The suspect's family was among the fund's "investors."

To conceal his involvement, two companies were created in the Marshall Islands, integrated into a trust structure registered in St. Kitts and Nevis. The beneficiaries of the companies were the high-ranking official's ex-wife and four children.

These companies became "investors" of the fund (by purchasing its shares), and members of the criminal organization, in the interests of the suspect, began transferring funds to the fund's accounts opened in three Swiss banks.

Materials obtained in Ukraine and through international cooperation with competent authorities of a number of countries indicate that during the suspect's tenure in office, through his proxy known as "Rocket", the criminal organization received over $112 million in cash from illegal activities in the energy sector. Share

These funds were legalized through various financial instruments, including cryptocurrency and "investment" in a fund.

Scheme of a criminal organization

It has now been established that over $7.4 million was transferred to the fund accounts managed by the suspect's family. Another over 1.3 million Swiss francs and 2.4 million euros were issued in cash and transferred directly to the family in Switzerland.

Part of these funds were spent on paying for the children's education at prestigious institutions in Switzerland and placed in the accounts of his ex-wife. The rest was placed in a deposit, from which the high-ranking official's family received additional income, and also spent it on their own needs.