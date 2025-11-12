The government has suspended Galushchenko from his duties as Minister of Justice

An extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was held on the morning of November 12. During it, government members decided to remove Herman Galushchenko from the duties of Minister of Justice.

The adoption of this decision was announced on the morning of November 12 by the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the government's decision assigned the duties of the minister to Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Lyudmila Sugak.

It is also worth noting that on the evening of November 11, Yulia Svyridenko officially confirmed that the first decisions had been made to restart NNEGC Energoatom.

First of all, the Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of the company's Supervisory Board.

This happened against the backdrop of the exposure of a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector as part of Operation Midas, which was conducted by NABU and SAPO.

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, in consultation with international partners, must submit a new composition of the Supervisory Board to the Government for approval within a week. The task of the new composition is to quickly restart the management, conduct a full audit of the company, and provide comprehensive assistance to law enforcement agencies in investigating possible corruption, Svyrydenko said. Share

In addition, she ordered an urgent audit of Energoatom.