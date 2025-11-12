The government has suspended Galushchenko from his duties as Minister of Justice

An extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was held on the morning of November 12. During it, government members decided to remove Herman Galushchenko from the duties of Minister of Justice.
Points of attention
- First decisions to restart NNEGC Energoatom include termination of Supervisory Board's powers and formation of a new composition for quick management restart.
- Materials collected from the audit at Energoatom to be transferred to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies for further investigation.
Galushchenko was stripped of his position in the Cabinet of Ministers
The adoption of this decision was announced on the morning of November 12 by the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.
According to her, the government's decision assigned the duties of the minister to Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Lyudmila Sugak.
It is also worth noting that on the evening of November 11, Yulia Svyridenko officially confirmed that the first decisions had been made to restart NNEGC Energoatom.
First of all, the Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of the company's Supervisory Board.
This happened against the backdrop of the exposure of a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector as part of Operation Midas, which was conducted by NABU and SAPO.
In addition, she ordered an urgent audit of Energoatom.
The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers promised that the collected materials will be transferred to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-