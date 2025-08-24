Former mayor of Kherson Volodymyr Mykolayenko returned from Russian captivity

On August 24, former Kherson mayor Volodymyr Mykolaenko was released from Russian captivity as part of an exchange. He had been held in Russian prisons for over three years.

This was confirmed by his niece, Hanna Korshun-Samchuk.

This is the greatest holiday we have ever had in our lives. And it's such a gift, because tomorrow is his mother's birthday. Now we don't even know what else to give her, because this is the most beautiful gift. We are all crying with joy, with happiness. We can't calm down, we answer all the calls.

According to her, Volodymyr Mykolaenko's wife had already heard, he called her. The first thing the ex-head of Kherson said was "Glory to Ukraine." She added that they had not communicated in person, and she was waiting for permission to do so.

It was just a very short message that he had been released on the territory of Ukraine, and that was it. Volodymyr Vasylyovych's wife called me and his sister, and all the relatives were already told. Share

Released from Russian captivity on August 24

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, posted a video on Telegram with the released Volodymyr Mykolayenko. He added that he had the opportunity to return in 2022, but deliberately refused to be exchanged in favor of a seriously ill cellmate. Volodymyr insisted that the man's life be saved first, because his condition in captivity was critical.

Everything we dreamed of has happened. But a lot of young people are breaking down. Not like us, people older, we have been through a lot. The main task of the Russian authorities is to destroy us both physically and morally. And they are doing it quite successfully, — said former prisoner Volodymyr Mykolayenko.

The former mayor of Kherson was kidnapped by Russian military personnel on April 18, 2022. The day before, the former mayor of Kherson received threats from local collaborators.

For a long time, there was no information about him until representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed that he was in Russian captivity.

Volodymyr Mykolayenko headed Kherson from 2014 to 2020. He was also a participant in the local Euromaidan.