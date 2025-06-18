Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink to run for Congress

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has announced that she will run for Congress from Michigan, her home state.
- Former US Ambassador Bridget Brink is running for Congress as a Democratic candidate from Michigan, focusing on defending democracy and fighting for freedom.
- Brink criticizes Trump's tariff policies and cuts to social programs, emphasizing the importance of standing up for what is right at home.
- After completing her mission in Ukraine, Brink is dedicated to advocating for truth and justice in American politics, highlighting the need to support democratic allies like Ukraine.
Brink enters politics: what is known
Brink, who is running for the Democratic Party, released a statement launching her campaign on June 18.
Brink devoted almost 30 years to diplomatic work.
I’ve dedicated my life to protecting democracy & fighting for freedom. It’s why we stood up to Putin and why I spoke out against Trump.— Ambassador Bridget Brink (@AmbBridgetBrink) June 18, 2025
My next mission: fighting for what’s right here at home. I’m running for #MI07 because it's time to put Michigan families first and fight back. pic.twitter.com/7bAvV2uniJ
Brink recalled that America helped Ukraine fight back and regain half of the territory captured by Russia, and supported the operation of the energy network and economy.
She also spoke about her growth in Michigan and her 30 years of public service under five U.S. presidents, both Democratic and Republican. Brink also criticized Trump's tariff policies and cuts to social programs.
My next mission: to fight for what is right here at home; to stand up to the unaccountable and unelected billionaires who are trying to limit our government and democracy. That's why I'm running for Congress.
Congressional elections will be held in 2026.
Her term fell on one of the most difficult periods in the history of Ukrainian-American relations — a full-scale Russian invasion, large-scale military support for Kyiv, a dispute between the Ukrainian and American presidents in the Oval Office, and the words of the Ukrainian president about the "weak reaction" of the United States to the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.
Bridget Brink headed the US Embassy in Kyiv in June 2022.
On May 1, it became known that United States President Donald Trump appointed diplomat Julie Davis as the US charge d'affaires in Ukraine.
