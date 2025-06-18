Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink to run for Congress

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has announced that she will run for Congress from Michigan, her home state.

Brink enters politics: what is known

Brink, who is running for the Democratic Party, released a statement launching her campaign on June 18.

I have dedicated my life to defending democracy and fighting for freedom. That is why we stood up to Putin, and I stood up to Trump. Bridget Brink US diplomat

Brink devoted almost 30 years to diplomatic work.

I'm running for #MI07 because it's time to put Michigan families first and fight back.

Brink recalled that America helped Ukraine fight back and regain half of the territory captured by Russia, and supported the operation of the energy network and economy.

Unfortunately, President Donald Trump continues to pressure our democratic ally, Ukraine, rather than the aggressor, Russia. Appeasing a dictator has never been and will never be the path to lasting peace. And that is not who we are. Share

She also spoke about her growth in Michigan and her 30 years of public service under five U.S. presidents, both Democratic and Republican. Brink also criticized Trump's tariff policies and cuts to social programs.

My next mission: to fight for what is right here at home; to stand up to the unaccountable and unelected billionaires who are trying to limit our government and democracy. That's why I'm running for Congress.

Congressional elections will be held in 2026.

In April of this year, after almost three years of work in Kyiv, United States Ambassador Bridget Brink completed her mission in Ukraine. Share

Her term fell on one of the most difficult periods in the history of Ukrainian-American relations — a full-scale Russian invasion, large-scale military support for Kyiv, a dispute between the Ukrainian and American presidents in the Oval Office, and the words of the Ukrainian president about the "weak reaction" of the United States to the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Bridget Brink headed the US Embassy in Kyiv in June 2022.

On May 1, it became known that United States President Donald Trump appointed diplomat Julie Davis as the US charge d'affaires in Ukraine.