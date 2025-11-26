Four Russian spies detained in France — what are they accused of
Category
World
Publication date

Four Russian spies detained in France — what are they accused of

Russian spies
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

French law enforcement officers have arrested four people, two of whom have Russian citizenship, on suspicion of espionage for a foreign state.

Points of attention

  • Four people, including two Russian citizens, have been arrested in France on suspicion of espionage, organized crime, and damage to historical monuments.
  • The defendants, including Anna N., are accused of collecting intelligence information through collaboration with French companies and advocating for certain political causes.
  • The arrested individuals face severe penalties, including up to 45 years in prison and substantial fines, for their alleged involvement in spying activities.

Russian spies detained in France: what is known

This was reported by the Paris prosecutor.

Prosecutors have identified one of the individuals as Anna N., a dual French-Russian citizen who has been under surveillance by the French domestic intelligence agency DGSI since January on suspicion of collecting intelligence.

In particular, she was suspected of contacting the heads of various French companies in order to obtain information regarding France's economic interests.

Other suspects include Vincent P. and Bernard F., who were born in France, and Russian citizen Vyacheslav P.

According to the prosecutor's office, Anna N. founded the SOS Donbass association in France, which states on its website that it advocates "for the rapprochement of Europe and Russia and the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine."

It is also claimed to be a public organization that allegedly provides assistance to the civilian population of Donbas. The association often places campaign posters in public places in France.

Anna N. faces up to 45 years in prison and a €600,000 fine on charges of damaging historical monuments, organized crime, espionage, and gathering intelligence for a foreign state.

Other accomplices also face prison terms and fines on similar charges.

The prosecutor's office did not name the country for which the four individuals are suspected of spying. However, according to media reports, it is Russia.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian spies in Europe are masquerading as anti-war migrants — WSJ
Russian saboteurs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
He helped Roscosmos launch spy satellites. The SSU detained the owner of the Russian company in Kharkiv
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?