French law enforcement officers have arrested four people, two of whom have Russian citizenship, on suspicion of espionage for a foreign state.
This was reported by the Paris prosecutor.
In particular, she was suspected of contacting the heads of various French companies in order to obtain information regarding France's economic interests.
Other suspects include Vincent P. and Bernard F., who were born in France, and Russian citizen Vyacheslav P.
According to the prosecutor's office, Anna N. founded the SOS Donbass association in France, which states on its website that it advocates "for the rapprochement of Europe and Russia and the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine."
It is also claimed to be a public organization that allegedly provides assistance to the civilian population of Donbas. The association often places campaign posters in public places in France.
Anna N. faces up to 45 years in prison and a €600,000 fine on charges of damaging historical monuments, organized crime, espionage, and gathering intelligence for a foreign state.
The prosecutor's office did not name the country for which the four individuals are suspected of spying. However, according to media reports, it is Russia.
