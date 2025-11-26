Four Russian spies detained in France — what are they accused of

French law enforcement officers have arrested four people, two of whom have Russian citizenship, on suspicion of espionage for a foreign state.

Russian spies detained in France: what is known

This was reported by the Paris prosecutor.

Prosecutors have identified one of the individuals as Anna N., a dual French-Russian citizen who has been under surveillance by the French domestic intelligence agency DGSI since January on suspicion of collecting intelligence. Share

In particular, she was suspected of contacting the heads of various French companies in order to obtain information regarding France's economic interests.

Other suspects include Vincent P. and Bernard F., who were born in France, and Russian citizen Vyacheslav P.

According to the prosecutor's office, Anna N. founded the SOS Donbass association in France, which states on its website that it advocates "for the rapprochement of Europe and Russia and the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine."

It is also claimed to be a public organization that allegedly provides assistance to the civilian population of Donbas. The association often places campaign posters in public places in France.

Anna N. faces up to 45 years in prison and a €600,000 fine on charges of damaging historical monuments, organized crime, espionage, and gathering intelligence for a foreign state.

Other accomplices also face prison terms and fines on similar charges. Share

The prosecutor's office did not name the country for which the four individuals are suspected of spying. However, according to media reports, it is Russia.