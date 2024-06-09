France calls on allies to join the first mission in Ukraine

The training mission on the territory of Ukraine as part of the multinational coalition initiated by the French leader Emmanuel Macron is gaining momentum. Currently, Paris is trying to enlist the support of its partners.

France and allies will train the military in Ukraine

As Welt am Sonntag learned, a week ago the head of the French General Staff, Thierry Burkar, sent letters to about a dozen Western countries, inviting the governments of these countries to participate in a training mission on the territory of Ukraine as part of a multinational coalition.

According to the latest data, we are talking about the United States, Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, all the Baltic countries, Denmark and Sweden.

Currently, the French leader Emmanuel Macron and his team are doing everything possible to organize training on the territory of Ukraine under the auspices of the existing EU training mission - EUMAM. However, to realize this goal, it is crucial to change the mandate of the mission.

This is really difficult to do, since not all of Kyiv's allies like the French president's new idea.

Who opposes Macron's idea about Ukraine

For example, the vast majority of EU members are against conducting exercises in Ukraine.

First of all, we are talking about Berlin and Rome, which are still afraid of the reaction of the dictator Putin.

The decision is also blocked by the pro-Russian government of Hungary, which continues to assure that Ukraine will never be able to defeat the Russian Federation on the battlefield.

Despite this, from a military point of view, there are good reasons for training Ukrainian soldiers in one's own country. Then the training would be better adapted to Ukrainian soldiers, and servicemen would not have to leave the country to complete the training course, the publication writes. Share

It is also important to understand that the United States, which is Ukraine's main ally, also does not support Macron's idea.