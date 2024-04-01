France expects China of "very clear signals" about Russia's war in Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournay said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that he wants "China to send very clear messages to Russia" regarding the war in Ukraine.

French MFA chief Sejourne visited China

During a meeting in Beijing on April 1, Sejourne said he wanted "China to send very clear messages to Russia" regarding its war in Ukraine.

We are convinced that there will be no lasting peace if it is not agreed upon with the Ukrainians. According to international law, there will be no security for Europeans without peace. Stéphane Séjourné French MFA chief

This is an important issue for us, so France is determined to maintain a close dialogue with China, he said.

French MFA chief said Beijing can play a "key role" in ensuring respect for international law.

Sejourne's visit is the second by a French foreign minister to China in less than six months, after his predecessor Catherine Colonna's visit in November.

China's attitude towards the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

China claims to be neutral in the war but has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

And after 2022, the close ties between the Russian Federation and China will only strengthen.

In October 2023, Putin visited China, where Chinese leader Xi Jinping told him that the "political mutual trust" between the two countries was "continually deepening."