France prepares five scenarios for troops deployment in Ukraine: details

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering 5 scenarios for the deployment of his troops on the territory of Ukraine. Some of them involve a direct confrontation with the Russian Federation.

What scenarios for the deployment of troops are considered by Macron

Le Figaro writes that while in the USA, Donald Trump, with the help of his allies, is blocking aid to Ukraine for $60 billion in Europe, Emmanuel Macron has incurred the wrath of his allies by openly discussing the possibility of sending his troops to Ukraine.

On February 26, he stated there was no consensus on sending troops, but he did not rule anything out.

At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that no European or NATO soldiers would be sent.

Macron, according to the media, is currently considering five scenarios for sending troops:

Scenario #1: France opens factories in Ukraine for the production and maintenance of weapons.

Scenario #2: French soldiers clear Ukraine of mines, train soldiers and use specific equipment.

Scenario #3 will protect Odesa. Military personnel with air defense systems can be stationed in the city, particularly to protect the "grain corridor".

Scenario #4: The French army creates a defence zone. This scenario assumes that French troops can defend the border with Belarus, Kherson, or Kharkiv, freeing up Ukrainian troops to perform tasks in other areas of the front.

Scenario #5: confrontation in the trenches. This means participating in hostilities with Ukrainians. The publication writes that this scenario is the least realistic, as it is "equivalent to declaring war on Russia."

Sending Western troops to Ukraine

Earlier, Le Monde reported that on February 21, in the portrait room of the Elysée Palace, Macron admitted to a few people that he would have to send troops to Ukraine, specifically Odesa.

Five days later, on February 26, after the international conference on Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron answered a question about the possible introduction of Western troops into Ukraine.

Nothing can be ruled out. Emmanuel Macron President of France