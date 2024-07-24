Fraud with Ukrainian grain. The Polish Prosecutor's Office opened criminal proceedings against 75 companies

The investigation believes that these companies brought thousands of tons of grain from Ukraine to Poland, hiding its origin and purpose.

Fraud with Ukrainian grain in Poland: what is known

This is reported by the Rzeszów Prosecutor's Office.

Criminal proceedings in the case of fraud with Ukrainian grain in Poland cover 75 companies. Suspicions have been raised against seventeen persons.

Companies registered in Poland are under investigation. There are no Ukrainian companies among them. The suspects in the investigation are mostly citizens of Poland, but there are also citizens of Ukraine and Estonia, said the spokeswoman of the prosecutor's office, Dorota Sokolovska-Mach. Share

The investigation believes that these companies brought thousands of tons of grain to Poland, hiding its origin and purpose. Technical grain can be used, for example, for the production of ethanol or as a bio-component for biofuel, but immediately after import it was sold for the production of flour.

The message states that the cancellation by the European Union in 2022, after the start of the great war, of the customs duty on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine led to the uncontrolled import of cheap grain and rapeseed to Poland.

Goods were bought by middlemen directly at the border and sold in Poland as Polish.

Ukrainian grain is taken to the sea ports of Odessa

The flow of grain wagons was reoriented from the western borders of Ukraine to the south, in the direction of the seaports of Great Odesa.

This was reported by Valery Tkachev, Deputy Director of the Department of Commercial Work of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

It is said that as of March 18, the queue of wagons with grain in the direction of Izmail increased by 30.56% to 705 wagons. And on the western borders, a slight increase in the volume of transfer of grain cargoes is recorded, for example, on the borders with Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary. At the same time, the decrease is on the border with Romania. Share

Tkachev also explained that currently there is nothing preventing the transfer of goods at land crossings, border railway crossings are working normally.