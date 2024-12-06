From January 1 next year, a new system of stabilizing light outages will start operating in Ukraine, designed to ensure a fair distribution of restrictions across regions.
How the new system of stabilization shutdowns will work
As the journalists of the publication note with reference to representatives of the energy sector, currently each region separately implements blackout schedules, which leads to the fact that in some regions consumers may not have light for 3-4 hours, while in others — the light is turned off for only 2 hours
In this regard, the Ministry of Energy plans to organize the system of stabilization shutdowns and unify schedules in accordance with each of the queues.
It is emphasized that according to one of the proposed solutions, graphs in a number of areas can be combined into several, probably up to three zones, with potentially equal consumption volume.
In this case, the blackout schedules will work the same in each of these areas.
In particular, Odesa, Cherkasy, Lviv and several other regions, which will be selected in staggered order, may be in one zone.
Another proposal may include the introduction of two sub-queues and shutdowns of one and a half queues depending on the situation.
When to expect changes in stabilization shutdown schedules
Energy experts explain that they cannot introduce the same schedules throughout the country, as this will cause serious fluctuations in the energy system.
At the same time, there is no reason to expect a significant improvement in the situation with energy supply restrictions.
The launch of the ninth unit of the nuclear power plant will, of course, increase generation, but the decrease in temperature will increase consumption. In addition, the import of electricity, despite the fact that the permissible capacity was increased to 2.1 GW, remains at a rather low level.
