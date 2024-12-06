From 2025, the mechanism of power outages will change in Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

From 2025, the mechanism of power outages will change in Ukraine

Energy system of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

From January 1 next year, a new system of stabilizing light outages will start operating in Ukraine, designed to ensure a fair distribution of restrictions across regions.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is set to implement a new system of stabilizing light outages starting from January 1, 2025, to ensure a fair distribution of restrictions across regions.
  • The Ministry of Energy plans to streamline the system of outages, unify schedules, and potentially combine regions into zones for a more efficient outage regime.
  • The changes in the power outage mechanism aim to address current disparities in blackout schedules among regions and improve the overall energy supply situation in the country.
  • The new approach to outages will introduce uniform shutdown schedules across different areas to minimize disruptions and enhance energy efficiency.
  • While the new system is expected to bring improvements, factors like consumption increase and low electricity import levels may still pose challenges in achieving significant advancements in energy supply.

How the new system of stabilization shutdowns will work

As the journalists of the publication note with reference to representatives of the energy sector, currently each region separately implements blackout schedules, which leads to the fact that in some regions consumers may not have light for 3-4 hours, while in others — the light is turned off for only 2 hours

In this regard, the Ministry of Energy plans to organize the system of stabilization shutdowns and unify schedules in accordance with each of the queues.

It is emphasized that according to one of the proposed solutions, graphs in a number of areas can be combined into several, probably up to three zones, with potentially equal consumption volume.

From January 2025, the lights in Ukraine will be turned off in a new way
Power system

In this case, the blackout schedules will work the same in each of these areas.

In particular, Odesa, Cherkasy, Lviv and several other regions, which will be selected in staggered order, may be in one zone.

Another proposal may include the introduction of two sub-queues and shutdowns of one and a half queues depending on the situation.

When to expect changes in stabilization shutdown schedules

So far, the new method of approach to blackouts is in the process of formation, but they want to introduce it as early as January 2025. By the New Year, there will be no changes in the system of shutdowns, — noted the interlocutor of the journalists of the publication.

Energy experts explain that they cannot introduce the same schedules throughout the country, as this will cause serious fluctuations in the energy system.

At the same time, there is no reason to expect a significant improvement in the situation with energy supply restrictions.

The launch of the ninth unit of the nuclear power plant will, of course, increase generation, but the decrease in temperature will increase consumption. In addition, the import of electricity, despite the fact that the permissible capacity was increased to 2.1 GW, remains at a rather low level.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrenergo has changed the schedule of blackouts
Energy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?